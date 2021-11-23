Swinney confirms this player isn't planning to return to the program next season

During his press conference Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that to his knowledge, this player isn’t planning to return to the program next season.

Swinney said senior tight end Braden Galloway’s intention has been to graduate and move on.

“He’s graduating,” Swinney said. “We haven’t sat down and talked about it, but his intention was to graduate and move on. He’s not indicated anything has changed there.”

Galloway suffered a season-ending injury after separating his shoulder and injuring his labrum in Clemson’s 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh on Oct. 23. It was his first game back after suffering a concussion on Oct. 2 in Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College.

The Anderson, S.C., native and Seneca High School product entered the 2021 season having previously recorded 34 catches for 481 yards and three touchdowns. Before the premature end to his senior season, Galloway recorded four catches for 14 yards.

