Swinney on whether Williams will play against South Carolina

During his press conference Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the injury status of sophomore wide receiver E.J. Williams ahead of Saturday’s game at rival South Carolina.

Swinney was asked if Williams will play against the Gamecocks.

“I’m not sure right now,” Swinney said. “It’s kind of day-to-day. Last night, he was with the trainers, so they wanted to really kind of ‘test drive’ him, I guess, and see where he is. So, we’ll know a little bit more today and tomorrow.”

Williams’ absence against Wake Forest last week was the latest hit to a receiving corps that’s been decimated by injuries this season. Swinney said Williams injured his leg during practice last week and added “it’s the craziest thing” that Swinney has “ever seen.”

Williams has recorded nine receptions for 66 yards this season.

