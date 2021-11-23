The latest on this true freshman receiver's injury status

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the injury status of a true freshman wide receiver, who injured himself prior to Clemson’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest this past Saturday.

Troy Stellato was set to get his first career start against the Demon Deacons — that was until he injured his heel in pregame warmups, opening the door for Will Swinney to get the start on Senior Day.

“He’s still limping,” Swinney said Tuesday. “They’re calling it a bone bruise. He’s just limping around. He would have played a good bit. He had a good week of practice. We have two games left with him, so we’re trying to strategize how we want to use those two games, but that all ended in warmups.”

Stellato has a deep bone bruise on his heel and is currently unable to walk very well.

“Dangerous place out there, warm-ups,” Swinney later quipped. “Stand back. Hide the women and children. He kind of planted wrong and came down on his heel.”

Swinney compared Stellato’s injury to that of a former Tigers tight end, Sam Cooper. He fractured his fibula in pregame warmups against the University of Georgia in Athens back in 2014.

While he didn’t outwardly say it, Stellato will almost certainly miss this Saturday’s game against South Carolina. He has two receptions for 15 yards on the season.

