There's a 'possibility' Ross' career at Clemson isn't over just yet

Justyn Ross recently had surgery to repair the stress fracture in his foot. But there’s a chance Clemson’s star receiver hasn’t played his last game as a Tiger.

“It went really good,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said of Ross’ surgery, which he underwent last week. “Very clean. Very simple surgery. He got a screw in there. He’ll be fine.”

Swinney announced Ross plans to declare for the NFL once this season is over. For Clemson, that includes Saturday’s regular-season finale at South Carolina, a bowl game and potentially an ACC championship game the first weekend in December depending on what happens with Wake Forest and North Carolina State later this week.

Ross’ injury will sideline him for at least the next few weeks, but Swinney isn’t ruling out the Tigers’ top wideout returning to play in a bowl game.

“We’ll see how quick he recovers, what bowl game we’re in, what the timeline is, all that stuff,” he said. “I’d say it’s a possibility.”

Ross, in his first season back from the spinal fusion surgery that cost him all of last season, had been dealing with the stress fracture since before the season started. He aggravated it in the first quarter against Connecticut on Nov. 13 while being tackled at the tail end of his third and final reception.

Ross leads the Tigers with 46 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns.

