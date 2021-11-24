Shipley's 'adrenaline was pumping' before crafty play vs. Wake

Clemson’s offense showed up Saturday in its game against Wake Forest to finally help out the defense, making big plays to give the Tigers a 48-27 win over the Demon Deacons.

A huge contributor in the game was, by no surprise, Will Shipley.

“It was great to put that many points on the board, and I think we still left some points off the board with those two turnovers that we had on those great drives,” Shipley said. “But it’s a great feeling for sure.”

Shipley was proud of his team for being able to put their pieces together and transfer their work throughout the week of practice to the game. Shipley shares his success with his teammate, Kobe Pace, also a running back for the Tigers.

Sharing some interesting information, Shipley was proud, stating, “The relationship we’ve been able to create, and just how happy we are for one another, I think that’s just a great sign of how our room is. I think there was a lot of jealousy and just a bad makeup in our room earlier in the season. Just the happiness we have for one another is great. It’s great to know someone can prosper and someone else is happy for them rather than kind of wishing for his downfall in the background.”

Shipley on his crafty touchdown pass: “I get the call from the sideline. (Running back) coach (C.J.) Spiller is on the headset and lets me know. Adrenaline was pumping. I knew I couldn’t show Wake anything was coming, so I had to go out there, cool mindset, had to act real chill. Got out there and made it happen.

“Really it was just like a basketball floater. … It was probably the worst spiral ever. … Davis Allen made a great catch, but, yeah, adrenaline was pretty high. Just had to hide it a little bit.”

Knowing this week is preparation for the in-state rivalry game to fight for the state of South Carolina, Shipley said he “definitely knows the importance” and is “really looking forward to it.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks