Swinney asked about South Carolina fans throwing objects at Clemson players

Swinney asked about South Carolina fans throwing objects at Clemson players

Football

Swinney asked about South Carolina fans throwing objects at Clemson players

By November 24, 2021 7:59 pm

By |

In the past, when Clemson has traveled to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia to play rival South Carolina, there has been issues with Gamecock fans throwing water bottles, Coke bottles and other objects at the Tigers during pregame warmups and even during the game.

During his post-practice media availability Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if he has had any talks with the administration about maintaining safety for his players when the Tigers return to Williams-Brice to renew their rivalry against the Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Well, that’s other people… I hope everybody will enjoy the game and we won’t have any stuff like that,” Swinney said. “Nobody wants that. But I’ll let the people who are in charge of that worry about that. I’m just worried about getting our team ready.”

During Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina in 2017, Swinney was flagged with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when he lit into the officials after watching Hunter Renfrow get hit by a Coca-Cola bottle following a second-quarter touchdown reception.

Swinney sought after the officials in the game and demanded they put a stop to the nonsense coming out of the South Carolina student section.

“It was disappointing,” Swinney said after the 2017 game. “I know that is not a representation of the people of South Carolina. I have a lot of friends and people that I know that are great people that are South Carolina fans. It was just disappointing to see that and it’s dangerous.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7m

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media again Wednesday evening ahead of Saturday’s game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Watch Swinney’s post-practice (…)

5hr

Bad news for the Boston College football team ahead of its game vs. No. 18 Wake Forest on Saturday in Chestnut Hill. BC head coach Jeff Hafley announced Wednesday that the Eagles are dealing with a flu (…)

9hr

A fast-rising defensive back in the 2023 class reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday via social media. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) safety Jayden Bonsu announced the offer from the Tigers. Since (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home