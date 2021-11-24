Swinney gives a couple of injury updates

Swinney gives a couple of injury updates

Football

Swinney gives a couple of injury updates

By November 24, 2021 6:40 pm

By |

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave a couple of injury updates following the Tigers’ practice Wednesday.

During his post-practice media availability via Zoom, Swinney talked about the statuses of redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh and sophomore wide receiver E.J. Williams.

Phommachanh did not play in last Saturday’s game vs. Wake Forest after suffering a shoulder injury in the UConn game on Nov. 13, while Williams also did not play against the Demon Deacons after injuring his leg during practice last week.

“I wish I could tell you 100 percent, but we’re better,” Swinney said regarding injuries. “Taisun was ready to go last week if needed, but would’ve been really limited. I think he’s a little better. (Freshman quarterback) Billy Wiles and (redshirt freshman QB) Hunter (Helms) have done a great job, have gotten a lot of work as well. E.J. is just, again, day-to-day.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

57s

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media again Wednesday evening ahead of Saturday’s game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Watch Swinney’s post-practice (…)

5hr

Bad news for the Boston College football team ahead of its game vs. No. 18 Wake Forest on Saturday in Chestnut Hill. BC head coach Jeff Hafley announced Wednesday that the Eagles are dealing with a flu (…)

9hr

A fast-rising defensive back in the 2023 class reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday via social media. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) safety Jayden Bonsu announced the offer from the Tigers. Since (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home