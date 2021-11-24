Swinney gives a couple of injury updates

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave a couple of injury updates following the Tigers’ practice Wednesday.

During his post-practice media availability via Zoom, Swinney talked about the statuses of redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh and sophomore wide receiver E.J. Williams.

Phommachanh did not play in last Saturday’s game vs. Wake Forest after suffering a shoulder injury in the UConn game on Nov. 13, while Williams also did not play against the Demon Deacons after injuring his leg during practice last week.

“I wish I could tell you 100 percent, but we’re better,” Swinney said regarding injuries. “Taisun was ready to go last week if needed, but would’ve been really limited. I think he’s a little better. (Freshman quarterback) Billy Wiles and (redshirt freshman QB) Hunter (Helms) have done a great job, have gotten a lot of work as well. E.J. is just, again, day-to-day.”

