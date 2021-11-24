Who will represent the Atlantic in ACC title game? ESPN analysts weigh in

On The ESPN College Football Podcast this week, David Pollack and Rece Davis discussed the ACC Championship Game permutations and which team they think will represent the Atlantic Division in Charlotte.

The race for the Atlantic is still a three-team battle heading into the final weekend of the regular season, with Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1 ACC), Clemson (8-3, 6-2) and NC State (8-3, 5-2) all remaining in contention.

As The Clemson Insider laid out in our “Road to Charlotte” feature earlier this week, the Demon Deacons still control their destiny and need a win at Boston College on Saturday to win the division. If the Eagles win, Wake Forest is eliminated.

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack need to defeat North Carolina on Friday and have Wake Forest lose to win the division. NC State would win a three-team tiebreaker with Clemson and Wake Forest.

As for the Tigers, in order to win the division, they need Wake Forest to fall at Boston College and NC State to lose to UNC.

“I think it’s really, really interesting to watch what’s going to happen in the ACC,” Davis said. “It’s not a far-fetched set of circumstances that would send Clemson back to the ACC Championship Game.”

“Are you saying there’s going to be some Wake-ing and State-ing this weekend?” Pollack quipped in response to Davis.

Davis answered that he expects the Demon Deacons to beat Boston College and thus claim the Atlantic Division crown.

“I think Wake Forest is going to win – I think,” Davis said. “But I just don’t think it would be crazy … and certainly North Carolina is capable against NC State.”

“It wouldn’t stun me to see Clemson there again,” Davis added. “Though, if making a prediction, I would say Wake Forest.”

Pollack added that he thinks NC State will beat UNC as well, and Davis agreed.

“I don’t know if North Carolina’s already packed it in for the year, anyway,” Pollack said. “They might be on a beach somewhere already.”

The winner of the Atlantic Division will play Pittsburgh in the conference title game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, Dec. 4.

