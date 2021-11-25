Clemson player in the NFL gives back during the holidays

Football

November 25, 2021

A former Clemson player in the NFL is using his platform to help others this holiday season.

Former Tiger defensive lineman D.J. Reader — now in his second season with the Cincinnati Bengals — spent Tuesday afternoon in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine neighborhood giving out Thanksgiving meals and care kits to those in need, per a tweet from Bengals team reporter Marisa Contipelli.

Reader, who signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the Bengals ahead of last season, played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans from 2016-19.

