Clemson player in the NFL gives back during the holidays

A former Clemson player in the NFL is using his platform to help others this holiday season.

Former Tiger defensive lineman D.J. Reader — now in his second season with the Cincinnati Bengals — spent Tuesday afternoon in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine neighborhood giving out Thanksgiving meals and care kits to those in need, per a tweet from Bengals team reporter Marisa Contipelli.

Reader, who signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the Bengals ahead of last season, played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans from 2016-19.

#Bengals giving back to the community during the Holiday’s – D.J. Reader (@Djread98) spent this afternoon in OTR handing out Thanksgiving meals and care kits to those in need pic.twitter.com/MV5aqJkC37 — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) November 23, 2021

