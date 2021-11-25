What They Are Saying: Renfrow has career game on Thanksgiving Day

Hunter Renfrow had a career game on Thursday while helping the Las Vegas Raiders to a 36-33, overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Renfrow recorded eight receptions for a career-high 134 yards and made a number of important catches throughout the game, including a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter on a possession that ended with a Raiders field goal.

Check out what they are saying about the former Clemson star’s huge game on Thanksgiving Day:

Hunter Renfrow with 7-127 receiving. Career high in yards. Third career 100-yard receiving game in NFL. Never had one at Clemson. Now has at least 1 catch in 83 straight games, last 43 at Clemson, first 40 in NFL. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 26, 2021

Renfrow finishes with 8 for 134 receiving. That is his career high receiving yards and I do mean career, dating back to his entire high school career. He must be first receiver in history to record 3 100 yard games in NFL without a 100-yard game in HS or college. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 26, 2021

Hunter Renfrow caught all four targets from the slot for 105 yards in the Raiders win over the Cowboys. Renfrow's 54-yard reception was caught 41 yards downfield, his 2nd-longest reception by air yards of his career.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/F1ar64Mz17 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 26, 2021

Hunter Renfrow is a no BS runner with the ball in his hands. He gets north south every time he catches it. Now, he will give you that sticky icky in his routes. Once he gets the pill though he seeks downs. First downs and touchdowns. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 25, 2021

Yes bc he is a hard worker, intelligent, first guy in last guy out, film junkie, coach on the filed, what did I miss? 😂 https://t.co/4if8rvP7Zb — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) November 26, 2021

7-Eleven Hunter Renfrow

🤝

Always open pic.twitter.com/jNuUwag6ht — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 26, 2021

Hunter Renfrow is in his bag. — Raider Cody (@RaiderCody) November 25, 2021

8 catches for 134 yards on the National Stage. Just a 🐐 out there doing 🐐 things. @renfrowhunter #clemson #raiders pic.twitter.com/f6GLNuBeAp — TheClemsonKid (@theclemsonkid) November 26, 2021

Hunter Renfrow appreciation tweet Thanksgiving edition pic.twitter.com/zstdawABVZ — Covers (@Covers) November 26, 2021

