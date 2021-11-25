Wilkins shares his favorite Thanksgiving sides on Nickelodeon

Christian Wilkins always dreamed of being on Nickelodeon, and his dream came true recently as the former Clemson star and current Miami Dolphins defensive end appeared on Nickelodeon’s “NFL Slimetime”.

Watch Wilkins share his favorite Thanksgiving side dishes and more in the following video:

