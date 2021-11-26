Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery from Clemson's rout of Charleston Southern

The Clemson men’s basketball team bounced back from back-to-back losses at the Charleston Classic last weekend to blow out Charleston Southern, 91-59, on Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Nick Honor led the Tigers with 17 points and seven assists, while Al-Amir Dawes contributed 16 points and seven rebounds. P.J. Hall and Naz Bohannon chipped in 10 points apiece, with Bohannon tallying seven boards.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery for The Clemson Insider of the Tigers’ win over Charleston Southern: LINK.

