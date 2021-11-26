Clemson offer ‘a dream’ come true for fast-rising New Jersey DB

A fast-rising defensive back in the 2023 class picked up his latest offer – and a big one – from Clemson this week.

Saint Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) safety Jayden Bonsu reported the offer from the Tigers via social media on Wednesday.

Mickey Conn conveyed the offer to Bonsu, who is now set for a trip to Tiger Town in a couple of months.

“It feels great to know that all of my hard work is paying off!” Bonsu said to The Clemson Insider of receiving the offer. “Full of excitement. I found out by talking with Coach Conn, the safeties coach at Clemson. He invited me to the ‘Elite Retreat’ in January, I plan on taking a visit there for that.”

Bonsu has seen his recruitment take off and his stock soar over the past few months. Since September, in addition to Clemson, he has piled up offers from Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Penn State, Kentucky and others.

According to MaxPreps, Bonsu posted 62 total tackles (7.5 for loss) and 2.5 sacks with two interceptions and eight passes defensed as a junior this season.

“Coach (Conn) loves my physicality and how I am able to move like a corner at my size of 6-2, 205,” Bonsu said. “I play with technique.”

Bonsu, who first heard from Conn two weeks ago, said he is “very excited” and “can’t wait” to check out Clemson in person in January. He hasn’t made any visits this season but plans to hit the road and see various schools in the offseason, although nothing is set in stone yet other than the Clemson visit.

What stands out to Bonsu about Clemson, and where do the Tigers stand with him after pulling the trigger on an offer?

“What stands out about Clemson to me is the culture of the school and how players come through the system and go on to do great things,” he said. “The Tigers are one of the top schools for me. Always been a dream to have an offer from Clemson.”

