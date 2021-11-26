Elite Volunteer State cornerback recaps 'dope' Clemson game day visit

This talented cornerback and four-star prospect in the class of 2024 made his way back to campus last Saturday for an unofficial visit.

Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) cornerback Kaleb Beasley — a 6-foot-1, 180-pound sophomore in the class of 2024 — attended the Tigers’ 48-27 win over Wake Forest at Death Valley.

Beasley, who already holds offers from Power Five schools like the University of Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, previously visited Clemson this past summer when he competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Though, Saturday marked his first gameday experience in the Valley.

“It was good,” Beasley told The Clemson Insider regarding his return visit to Tiger Town. “It was dope. The highlight for me was definitely going up on the hill before all the players ran down. It was Senior Day too, so there were so many people. I got to talk to Coach [Lemanski] Hall and Coach [Mike] Reed a lot.”

That being said, what was the overall message Beasley heard from Clemson’s defensive ends coach and cornerbacks coach, respectively?

“I talk to them on the phone a lot, but what they say to me a lot is they can’t offer 24s, but they wanted to let me know that they pretty much have offered me, but they haven’t offered me type thing,” he said. “They want me to keep in touch with them because they want to build a close relationship.”

Beasley is appreciative of how upfront and honest Clemson is about the recruiting process. Obviously, he’d love to already have that offer in hand, but he understands the philosophy that they abide by.

“I think that’s what’s cool about Clemson is they want to see how you grow and how you build as a man before they offer you,” Beasley explained. “I think that’s cool what Dabo does.”

Beasley certainly picked the right game to go to. He got a chance to be in the locker room before and after the game.

“I don’t even think it was an upset, I thought Clemson was going to beat ‘em the whole time,” he added. “Dabo’s a cool guy. You could definitely tell that they were gonna win. They were watching film before the game. I felt like they were really prepared.

“Before the game, all the players were locked in. You knew it was just a different kind of vibe. Then after the game, they were all hype. They were all jumping around and stuff. It was dope. Coach Dabo was joking around. It was funny.”

Beasley’s visit certainly reaffirmed his interest in Clemson. He stated that he “definitely” wants to go back as soon as he can. Beasley remains pretty happy about how his relationship with Clemson’s staff has progressed over the past couple of months.

“My relationship with them has definitely gotten better because I call them every week,” he said. Coach Ski coached at Ensworth down here in Tennessee and one of our coaches used to coach with him, so he’ll just text him when I should call him. It’s like every week that I’ll get on the phone with him and Coach Reed and we’ll talk about football, school, everything.”

Obviously, Beasley doesn’t have that coveted Clemson offer in hand, but he’s talked about his close relationships with the coaching staff and how it’s developing that way. While it’s still early in his process, where would he say Clemson currently stands in his recruitment?

“They’re definitely top-2, one of the top schools,” he said.

