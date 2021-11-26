Falcons release hype video featuring Terrell, Jarrett ahead of game vs. Lawrence, Jags

Football

By November 26, 2021 7:24 pm

Sunday’s matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville will feature several former Tigers, such as Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and of course, Jags rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Ahead of the matchup, the Falcons released a hype video featuring Terrell and Jarrett as they hit the road to take on Lawrence and the Jags in Week 12 of the NFL season:

