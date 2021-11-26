Former Clemson star coming up clutch for his new NFL team

Nicknamed “Playoff Sammy” for his postseason heroics as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins seems to have a knack for stepping up and making big plays when it matters the most.

Now with the Baltimore Ravens after signing a one-year deal with the franchise this past offseason, Watkins is still coming up clutch.

In Week 11 against the Chicago Bears, Watkins made one of the plays of the game when he hauled in a 29-yard reception on third-and-12 with 33 seconds left that set up the Ravens’ game-winning touchdown in a 16-13 victory at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Watkins also had a 36-yard reception on fourth-and-19 against the Detroit Lions in Week 3 that led to Justin Tucker’s game-winning, 66-yard field goal in a 19-17 win.

Check out the following feature from the Ravens on Watkins and his clutch catches this season:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks