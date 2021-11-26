Former Tiger involved in altercation after NFL game

A former Clemson football player was involved in an altercation following one of Thursday’s Thanksgiving NFL games.

Former Tiger offensive lineman and Las Vegas Raiders second-year player John Simpson got into an incident with Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill after the Raiders’ 36-33, overtime victory over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

An ESPN segment showed Hill punching Simpson in the head with Simpson’s helmet on. A scuffle then ensued between players from the two teams at midfield.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Hill will not be suspended but could be facing a possible fine for his actions.

You can see footage of the altercation below:

#Cowboys DT Trysten Hill, who was seen in an altercation with #Raiders guard John Simpson, won’t be suspended, source said. His actions will be reviewed for a possible fine, however. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

Oooooooh I Didn’t Know This Happened At The End Of The Game.

😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😏 pic.twitter.com/IZhbP6uNxT — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) November 26, 2021

