Four double digit scorers lead Clemson in 32-point victory

Clemson University men’s basketball dominated Charleston Southern from start to finish on Friday afternoon in a 91-59 win in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (5-2) were led by Nick Honor (Orlando, Fla./Lake Highland) game-high 17 points and seven assists. Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) added 16 points and seven rebounds. PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) and Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain) each totaled 10 points. Bohannon chipped in seven boards.

Clemson scored 20 points in the first 14:40 (1.4 points per minute) of the game and then it scored 71 points in the final 25:20 (2.8 points per minute).

The Tigers used a 25-7 run that spanned the end of the opening stanza and beginning of the second. Clemson scored 54 points in the second half, a new season-high and nearly the most in a second half under Head Coach Brad Brownell.

Clemson dominated the paint – outscoring Charleston Southern 42-16. The Tigers bench also outscored the Buccaneers (2-4) by a 30-28 margin.

The Tigers return to the court on Tuesday, Nov. 30 when it travels to Piscataway, N.J. for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Rutgers. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

