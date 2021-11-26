Lawrence set to face former Clemson teammate in NFL Week 12: 'He's impressive'

When Trevor Lawrence takes the field on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback will see a familiar face on the other side of the ball.

Lawrence is set to face one of his former Clemson teammates – Atlanta Falcons second-year cornerback A.J. Terrell – when the Jaguars and Falcons meet in Jacksonville for a matchup in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Lawrence met with the media this week ahead of Sunday’s game and spoke about Terrell, who is having a breakout year and Pro Bowl-caliber season with the Falcons.

Terrell, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Lawrence were teammates at Clemson from 2018-2019 and helped the Tigers win a national championship in 2018.

“A.J.’s awesome,” Lawrence said. “I played with him for two years, and he’s a great player. He was one of the hardest workers on our team. He carried himself like a pro, even in college. So, it’s not surprising to see the success he’s had.

“When the Falcons picked him a couple years ago, it wasn’t surprising to me at all. I know to some people it was, but just being around him for two years, he’s impressive. And watching him on tape, I think he’s one of the best corners in the league. So, it’s cool to watch him be successful. He’s a great guy, so I’m happy for him. But yeah, it’ll be good to see him.”

When he watches Terrell on film in preparation for Sunday’s game, Lawrence sees a lot of the same things he saw during their two years together as Tigers.

“Just seeing some of the stuff he did, even in college and some of the tendencies, the way he likes to play, you see the same things that you saw on the practice field every day – the things he’s good at, what he wants to do as a defender, what his go-to things are,” Lawrence said. “So, seeing all that, it really carries over. You see things, and you’re like, that’s exactly how he did it in practice. It was obviously hard going against him in practice every day, so that’s cool to have that experience and look back on it, and he’s got the same thing with me.”

The Jaguars-Falcons game kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday and will be televised on CBS.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks