Renfrow: 'Heart' of Raiders shined through in Thanksgiving win

Hunter Renfrow feasted against the Dallas Cowboys’ defense on Thursday, tallying career highs in receiving yards (134) and catches (eight) in his first Thanksgiving game.

Afterward, the former Clemson star and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver met with the media and reacted to his team’s 36-33, overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Las Vegas led by as many as 11 points midway through the third quarter before the Cowboys came back to tie the score at 30 with less than three minutes remaining in the final frame following a touchdown and two-point conversion.

The Raiders immediately responded, driving for a go-ahead, 56-yard field goal with 1:52 left — which was set up by a 7-yard catch by Renfrow to the Dallas 38-yard line — before the Cowboys answered back with a field goal of their own to tie the game at 33 and send it to overtime.

Ultimately, the Raiders — who had lost their previous three games entering Thursday’s contest — were able to prevail in the extra period.

“I felt like we showed the heart of our team today,” Renfrow said. “To fight like we did, for them to go down and score and us respond — I really feel good about the character of our team, especially with what we’ve been through these last couple of weeks. It was huge to get that win, and hopefully we can build on that as we go forward.”

Up next for Renfrow and the Raiders (6-5) is a Week 13 matchup against the Washington Football Team (4-6) in Las Vegas.

You can watch Renfrow’s postgame presser following the Thanksgiving win in the video below (beginning around the 39:45 minute mark):

🎥🔴 Live: Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and select players address the media live from AT&T Stadium after the Week 12 win. https://t.co/0wwgK6DspW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 26, 2021

