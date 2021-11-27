Clemson controlling line of scrimmage at the break

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Clemson entered the halftime break with a 17-0 lead over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

The Tigers dominated the line of scrimmage in the opening quarters and forced a pair of turnovers.

Clemson totaled 193 yards rushing on 25 carries for an average of 7.7 yards per carry. Will Shipley led the way with 10 carries for 86 yards and a 29-yard touchdown and Kobe Pace added 54 yards on five carries with a touchdown.

Meanwhile the Gamecocks managed just 75 yards of total offense and Andrew Booth intercepted quarterback Jason Brown twice.

The Tigers struck first on Shipley’s 29-yard touchdown run with 11:44 to play in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. The score capped off a seven play 73-yard drive in 3:11.

Clemson added to its lead with a 29-yard field goal by B.T. Potter to go up 10-0 with 2:40 to play in the first quarter. The drive started after Andrew Booth intercepted Brown at the South Carolina 13-yard line.

The Tigers struck again on a 34-yard touchdown run by Kobe Pace with 12:10 to play in the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead. The drive covered 79 yards in seven plays and 3:38.

South Carolina will receive the kickoff at the start of the third quarter.