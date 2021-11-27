Clemson defense will be without key starter vs. South Carolina

When 23rd-ranked Clemson (8-3) takes the field at Williams-Brice Stadium for tonight’s rivalry game against South Carolina (6-5), the Tigers will be missing a key starter on defense.

Clemson will be without senior defensive end Xavier Thomas, The Clemson Insider has confirmed. No official word on what his injury is, but he will not be playing in tonight’s game.

Thomas, a former five-star prospect from Florence, S.C., had played in all 11 games this season thus far (nine starts), tallying 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 15 quarterback pressures and a pass breakup.

