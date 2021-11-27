College GameDay crew makes their picks for Clemson-Carolina game

ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for tonight’s matchup between Clemson (8-3) and South Carolina (6-5) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit all picked the Tigers to beat the Gamecocks.

Howard: “I tell you what, I like South Carolina because they helped me last week (vs. Auburn) with my SuperDog (pick). (Shane) Beamer is my guy. But I’m going with Dabo. I think they’re going to pull it out. I’m going with Clemson.”

Corso: “Big win for Clemson.”

Herbstreit: “I think South Carolina, rivalry game, keeps it close. But they just don’t have enough weapons on offense. I like Clemson.”

