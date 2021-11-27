Here are Clemson's unavailabilities for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson has announced which players will be unavailable against South Carolina.

Receiver E.J. Williams, defensive end Xavier Thomas and linebacker LaVonta Bentley are the players who began the week on the two-deep that won’t be available for Clemson tonight against the Gamecocks, who will host the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. It’s the second straight game Williams and Bentley will miss.

TCI confirmed earlier Thomas, who’s been dealing with a hamstring injury the last couple of weeks, wouldn’t play tonight. K.J. Henry got the start in Thomas’ place last week against Wake Forest.

Another scholarship receiver, freshman Troy Stellato (bone bruise), also didn’t make the trip after missing last week’s game. With Williams out again, that leaves freshmen Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins and Will Swinney as Clemson’s top three receivers.