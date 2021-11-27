New coach, same story: Clemson still owns South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Clemson cruised to its seventh straight victory over rival South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers dominated the line of scrimmage en route to a 30-0 win.

The streak matched the 23rd-ranked Tigers’ seven-game stretch from 1934-40, and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney became the first head coach from either school to lead a team to seven consecutive wins in the series.

Clemson improved to 17-6 since 1977 at Williams-Brice Stadium. It is 31-13-1 overall against the Gamecocks since 1976.

The win also marked the first shutout for either program in the rivalry since Clemson beat the Gamecocks 45-0 in the same venue in 1989.

Clemson (9-3) relied on a strong run game and stingy defense to finish the regular season on a high note.

The Tigers rushed for 265 yards on 43 carries for an average of 6.2 yards per carry and held the Gamecocks to 206 yards of offense and 3.3 yards per play.

Will Shipley led the way with 19 carries for 128 yards and a 29-yard touchdown run to give Clemson a 7-0 lead with 11 minutes, 34 seconds to play in the first quarter.

Clemson added to its lead with a 29-yard field goal by B.T. Potter to go up 10-0 with 2:40 to play in the first quarter. The drive started after Andrew Booth intercepted Jason Brown at the South Carolina 13-yard line.

The Tigers struck again on a 34-yard touchdown run by Kobe Pace with 12:10 to play in the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead. The drive covered 79 yards in seven plays and 3:38.

Potter added two more field goals from 47 yards and 49 yards in the second half to extend Clemson’s lead to 23-0.

Phil Mafah put the icing on the cake with a 6-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-2 and gave the Tigers a 30-0 advantage with two and a half minutes remaining in the contest.

Clemson preserved the shutout as it stopped South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland shy of the goal line at the 3 as time expired.

Clemson now awaits its bowl destination and next opponent.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks