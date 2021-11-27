Pace gashes Gamecocks to increase Clemson's lead

Clemson is running all over South Carolina.

Kobe Pace’s 34-yard touchdown scamper capped off a 7-play, 79-yard drive (3:08). Following B.T. Potter’s extra point, Clemson now leads 17-0.

Pace added Clemson’s second rushing touchdown of the game. On Clemson’s second touchdown drive on the night, he rushed for 47 yards on three carries. The Tigers now have 141 rushing yards with just over 12 minutes to play here at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia (S.C).

