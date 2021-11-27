Skalski on why he hates South Carolina

During College GameDay this morning, ESPN aired a pre-recorded video of various players and coaches talking about what they like about rivalry weekend in college football and what they hate about their rivals.

Clemson super senior linebacker James Skalski appeared on the video and made a brief but pointed statement regarding what he hates about the Gamecocks:

“Why do I hate them? Because they want to be us so bad and they can’t.”

