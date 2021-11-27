What recruiting rankings tell us about the Clemson-South Carolina game

The Clemson Insider thought it would be interesting to analyze the matchups on Clemson’s 2021 schedule from a recruiting standpoint by going back and looking at where the Tigers’ projected starters were ranked as recruits versus where the projected starters for their opponents were ranked.

In this article, we break down Clemson’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Below is a rundown of the projected starters for both teams, as it stands now, and their high school star ratings and prospect rankings according to the 247Sports Composite:

Clemson offense:

LT – Jordan McFadden (3-star, No. 819 national, No. 66 OT)

LG – Hunter Rayburn (3-star, No. 485 national, No. 28 OG)

C – Mason Trotter (3-star, No. 3403 national, No. 195 OG)

RG – Will Putnam (4-star, No. 101 national, No. 5 OG)

RT – Walker Parks (4-star, No. 50 national, No. 5 OT)

TE – Davis Allen (3-star, No. 807 national, No. 39 TE)

WR – Dacari Collins (4-star, No. 181 national, No. 32 WR)

QB – D.J. Uiagalelei (5-star, No. 10 national, No. 1 PRO)

RB – Kobe Pace (3-star, No. 451 national, No. 32 RB)

or RB – Will Shipley (5-star, No. 32 national, No. 2 RB)

WR – Beaux Collins (4-star, No. 86 national, No. 12 WR)

WR – E.J. Williams (4-star, No. 69 national, No. 13 WR)

Clemson defense:

DE – Myles Murphy (5-star, No. 7 national, No. 1 SDE)

or DE – K.J. Henry (5-star, No. 14 national, No. 3 WDE)

DT – Tyler Davis (4-star, No. 137 national, No. 12 DT)

DT – Ruke Orhorhoro (3-star, No. 745 national, No. 49 SDE)

DE – Xavier Thomas (5-star, No. 3 national, No. 1 SDE)

or DE – Justin Mascoll (4-star, No. 142 national, No. 9 WDE)

SLB/NB – Trenton Simpson (5-star, No. 26 national, No. 1 OLB)

or SLB/NB – Malcolm Greene (4-star, No. 282 national, No. 29 S)

MLB – James Skalski (3-star, No. 680 national, No. 44 OLB)

WLB – Baylon Spector (3-star, No. 609 national, No. 45 S)

CB – Andrew Booth Jr. (5-star, No. 23 national, No. 2 CB)

SS – Andrew Mukuba (4-star, No. 167 national, No. 8 S)

FS – Nolan Turner (NR)

CB – Mario Goodrich (4-star, No. 114 national, No. 4 ATH)

South Carolina offense:

LT – Jazston Turnetine (JUCO: 3-star, No. 46 national, No. 6 OT)

or LT – Jakai Moore (3-star, No. 504 national, No. 29 OG)

LG – Verhson Lee (3-star, No. 717 national, No. 44 OG)

C – Eric Douglas (3-star, No. 504 national, No. 54 OT)

RG – Jovaughn Gwyn (3-star, No. 347 national, No. 15 OG)

RT – Tyshawn Wannamaker (3-star, No. 449 national, No. 21 OG)

TE – Nick Muse (NR)

TE – Jaheim Bell (3-star, No. 396 national, No. 17 ATH)

WR – Xavier Legette (3-star, No. 704 national, No. 39 ATH)

QB – Jason Brown (2-star, No. 2566 national, No. 103 PRO)

RB – ZaQuandre White (JUCO: 3-star, No. 15 national, No. 1 RB)

WR – Dakereon Joyner (4-star, No. 206 national, No. 9 DUAL)

WR – Josh Vann (4-star, No. 146 national, No. 25 WR)

South Carolina defense:

DE – Aaron Sterling (3-star, No. 426 national, No. 17 SDE)

DT – Jabari Ellis (JUCO: 3-star, No. 52 national, No. 14 DT)

DT – Zacch Pickens (5-star, No. 8 national, No. 1 DT)

BE – Kingsley Enagbare (4-star, No. 269 national, No. 10 SDE)

MLB – Damani Staley (3-star, No. 1134 national, No. 73 OLB)

WLB – Brad Johnson (4-star, No. 314 national, No. 21 WDE)

CB – Cam Smith (4-star, No. 150 national, No. 19 CB)

SS – R.J. Roderick (3-star, No. 1238 national, No. 98 S)

FS – Jaylan Foster (2-star, No. 2778 national, No. 394 WR)

NB – David Spaulding (3-star, No. 1211 national, No. 118 CB)

CB – Darius Rash (3-star, No. 1051 national, No. 154 CB)

Notes:

There is unsurprisingly a stark contrast in the talent of Clemson and South Carolina’s projected starters, at least on paper, but as we’ve come to learn this season, that doesn’t matter once you step out on the field.

Looking at the Gamecocks’ projected starters, Shane Beamer’s squad has four 4-stars and a five-star in its lineup. Obviously, that pales in comparison to what Clemson will start Saturday and that’s even with 18+ scholarship players that will be sidelined for Saturday’s contest. Regardless of the recruiting ranks, expect both teams to bring their A-game.

**All ratings/rankings according to the 247Sports Composite

