What They Are Saying: Klubnik, Covil lead Clemson commits with dominant playoff performances

What They Are Saying: Klubnik, Covil lead Clemson commits with dominant playoff performances

Recruiting

What They Are Saying: Klubnik, Covil lead Clemson commits with dominant playoff performances

By November 27, 2021 3:35 pm

By |

Clemson commitments in the 2022 class, including Austin (Texas) Westlake five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik and Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil, shined again under the Friday Night Lights this week.

Check out what they are saying about some future Tigers who showed out with big performances Friday night:

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

 

, , , , , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

8hr

COLUMBIA, SC — It is Game Day at Williams-Brice Stadium where Clemson looks to continue their dominance in the series with South Carolina. The Tigers look to keep the hopes alive for another ten win season. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home