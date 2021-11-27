What They Are Saying: Klubnik, Covil lead Clemson commits with dominant playoff performances

Clemson commitments in the 2022 class, including Austin (Texas) Westlake five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik and Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil, shined again under the Friday Night Lights this week.

Check out what they are saying about some future Tigers who showed out with big performances Friday night:

Westlake strikes 1st after blocking a punt on the opening drive Senior QB and @ClemsonFB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) airs it out for a deep TD pass to junior TE Jaden Greathouse (@jadengreat1) from near midfield Chaps take a 7-0 lead on PSJA North 3 minutes in #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/vpItceeOLR — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) November 26, 2021

One play, one touchdown for Austin Westlake on its third drive Senior QB Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) drills junior WR Keaton Kubecka for a 39-yard TD pass Chaparrals lead PSJA North 21-0 with 3:21 remaining in Q1 #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs #RGVFootball pic.twitter.com/7zmYWL1z0m — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) November 26, 2021

Westlake won’t slow down The Chaps score for the 4th time on their first snap of Q2 on a 45-yard TD pass from senior QB Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) to sophomore Jack Kayser on a RB screen PSJA North trails 28-0 with 10:10 until halftime #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs #RGVFootball pic.twitter.com/1pVMHETwKt — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) November 26, 2021

That’s five drives, five touchdowns for the Chaparrals Senior QB Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) throws his 4th TD pass of the first half to senior WR Adam Sullivan Austin Westlake moves ahead of PSJA North 35-0 with 2:11 left in Q2 #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs #RGVFootball pic.twitter.com/SMJMez5xsJ — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) November 26, 2021

Its another TD pass for the Clemson commit! Klubnik to Adam Sullivan for the TD!

Westlake 35

PSJA North 0

2nd 2:11#TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/oCrfXFg9U4 — 1440KEYS-AM (@1440KEYSAM) November 26, 2021

🚨HALF🚨 Austin Westlake 42

PSJA North 0 Westlake senior QB & @ClemsonFB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) has put on a clinic with 5 TD throws after this one to TE Jaden Greathouse (@jadengreat1) The Chaps scored on all of their six 1st half drives #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs pic.twitter.com/hGMf3Q0UDp — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) November 26, 2021

Halftime: Westlake 42, PSJA North 0. Cade Klubnik, the Clemson QB pledge, has thrown for unofficial 234 yards and 5 TDs on 12-of-15 passing and RB Jack Kayser has 85 yards on ground and 46 receiving for Westlake. PSJA North has 93 yards of offense. — Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) November 26, 2021

Sherrod Covil 16 pass from Ethan Vasko. Oscar Smith 44, Western Branch 0 pic.twitter.com/xW1z7mozqy — Larry Rubama (@LHRubama) November 27, 2021

Greenville gets on the board from a Pro Franklin pass to Josh Sapp. Greenville 7, South Pointe 21 with 37 seconds left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/52pAjTmrkn — Greenville High (@GHS_Raiders) November 27, 2021

@WadeWoodaz_ with a tremendous play and the pick! pic.twitter.com/LhHcOx1YJ7 — Joe Pa (@joepa16185) November 27, 2021

