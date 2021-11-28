Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson Dominates South Carolina

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson Dominates South Carolina

Football

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson Dominates South Carolina

By November 28, 2021 7:44 am

By |

COLUMBIA, SC — Clemson dominated South Carolina from the first whistle to the last Saturday night on the way to a 30-0 win to extend the win streak to seven.

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
8hr

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addressed the status of injured defensive lineman Xavier Thomas following the Tigers’ win over South Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Swinney said (…)

12hr

No. 23 Clemson struck first against South Carolina to take a 7-0 lead in Saturday night’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Tigers took possession after the opening kickoff and drove 73 yards on seven (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home