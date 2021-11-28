Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson Dominates South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC — Clemson dominated South Carolina from the first whistle to the last Saturday night on the way to a 30-0 win to extend the win streak to seven.
Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
In the week leading up to No. 23 Clemson’s 30-0 win over South Carolina on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium, freshman running back Will Shipley provided insight into the drama that clouded the (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addressed the status of injured defensive lineman Xavier Thomas following the Tigers’ win over South Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Swinney said (…)
Some Clemson players took to social media after the team’s 30-0 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. Clemson dominated every facet of the game Saturday, inclduing the trash talking aspect. The (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson pitched its first shutout of South Carolina in 32 years Saturday to win its seventh straight game over its in-state rival, matching its longest winning streak in the series in (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Clemson cruised to its seventh straight victory over rival South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers dominated the line of scrimmage en route to a 30-0 win. The (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 23 Clemson led South Carolina, 17-0, at halftime of Saturday night’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Tigers totaled 258 yards in the first two quarters, including 193 rushing, while (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Clemson entered the halftime break with a 17-0 lead over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers dominated the line of scrimmage in the opening quarters and forced a (…)
Clemson is running all over South Carolina. Kobe Pace’s 34-yard touchdown scamper capped off a 7-play, 79-yard drive (3:08). Following B.T. Potter’s extra point, Clemson now leads 17-0. Pace added (…)
No. 23 Clemson struck first against South Carolina to take a 7-0 lead in Saturday night’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Tigers took possession after the opening kickoff and drove 73 yards on seven (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 23 Clemson has arrived to Williams-Brice Stadium for tonight’s rivalry showdown against South Carolina. Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the Tigers’ arrival at (…)