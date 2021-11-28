Beamer apologizes to his fans

Football

November 28, 2021 3:03 pm

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer had a message for Gamecock fans during his postgame press conference Saturday night after his team was shut out in a 30-0 blowout loss to Clemson at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer during pregame Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insider

Beamer took responsibility for the rivalry defeat and apologized to South Carolina fans for his team’s showing against the Tigers.

“I want to apologize to our fans for that performance,” Beamer said. “Starts with me as the head coach. That Gamecock walk before the game, I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of anything like that in my entire coaching career. The electricity, the energy in that stadium was amazing, and I appreciate what our fans did. We challenged them, and they were awesome tonight. Awesome, and sorry we didn’t play better for you.”

You can watch Beamer’s full postgame presser below:

