Beamer apologizes to his fans

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer had a message for Gamecock fans during his postgame press conference Saturday night after his team was shut out in a 30-0 blowout loss to Clemson at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Beamer took responsibility for the rivalry defeat and apologized to South Carolina fans for his team’s showing against the Tigers.

“I want to apologize to our fans for that performance,” Beamer said. “Starts with me as the head coach. That Gamecock walk before the game, I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of anything like that in my entire coaching career. The electricity, the energy in that stadium was amazing, and I appreciate what our fans did. We challenged them, and they were awesome tonight. Awesome, and sorry we didn’t play better for you.”

You can watch Beamer’s full postgame presser below:

