Booth showed out as Clemson dominated Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Clemson dominated South Carolina 30-0 on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Tigers limited their opponent to 206 yards of total offense and 3.3 yards per play.

Throughout the 2021 season Andrew Booth anchored a stingy Clemson secondary.

But, until the Wake Forest game the junior cornerback did not have any interceptions.

In Saturday’s game, Booth nabbed two more interceptions to close out the regular season on a high note.

“Really proud of him,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “Great to see him have a game like that down here. But I was really happy for both (interceptions). Great to see him have a couple of plays like that.”

Booth dropped what could have been his first interception of the night.

South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown air mailed a pass right into the hands of Booth, in the same spot former Clemson corner Ryan Carter made a house call against former Gamecock Jake Bentley in 2017, but Booth couldn’t haul it in.

Two plays later Booth made up for the drop as he picked off Brown at the South Carolina 13 and set up a 29-yard B.T. Potter field goal that gave Clemson a 10-0 lead with 2:40 to play in the first quarter.

Booth seized the opportunity again with five minutes to play in the second quarter when Brown hurled a long ball towards the goal line on second-and-9 and the junior high-pointed the ball at Clemson’s own one yard line.

“Yeah it feels great,” Booth said. “Things have definitely been dry, and I’ve just been waiting all season to really get mine. So for them to finally start coming just feels great.”

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables expressed pride in Booth for his effort throughout the season.

“Andrew has played well, he’s a really good player and he will be the first to tell you that if you can shoot for more there is more to be had,” Venables said. “He’s been healthy and played really well. I’m proud of Andrew and he’s been a part of all of those guys back there and he’s done a great job with that group.”

