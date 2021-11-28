Congrats to this former Clemson coach

Congratulations to this former Clemson coach.

The Florida Gators officially announced Louisiana’s Billy Napier as their next head coach on Sunday.

Napier, 42, is a former Clemson assistant coach under Dabo Swinney. He was the 2007-08 tight ends coach at Clemson and also served as Clemson’s recruiting coordinator from 2006-08, and he was offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Tigers from 2009-10.

Napier led the Ragin’ Cajuns to an 11-1 record this season and an appearance in the Sun Belt Championship Game against Appalachian State this Saturday. He has been at Louisiana the last four seasons and led the school to 10 or more wins in each of the last three seasons.

