Dacari Collins makes his presence felt against South Carolina

Clemson doesn’t have many scholarship players available at the wide receiver position. In fact, the Tigers’ options are pretty limited as far as warm bodies go.

Don’t tell that to Dacari Collins.

The true freshman receiver out of Southwest Atlanta continues to make the most of his opportunities, which have come at the expense of Clemson’s injury woes.

In Clemson’s 30-0 win over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night, Collins totaled two receptions with 50 yards receiving. He also continues to excel as a run-blocker.

Collins’ biggest contribution came with the game already out of reach. With Clemson up 17-0, D.J. Uiaglelei rolled out to his right and threw a rope down the field. Collins tracked the ball like a center fielder and made an impressive leaping grab in between two South Carolina defenders.

Even though his catch didn’t impact the final score of Saturday’s contest, Collins was surely able to make his presence felt.

Although he was Clemson’s leading receiver Saturday, the team’s main source of offense came via the ground. The Tigers rushed for 265 yards on 43 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and three rushing touchdowns.

“Dacari, you saw some big plays in the run game last week,” Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said postgame. “Very physical. Really, really proud of him because he was a guy, who came in mid-year and maybe didn’t have the start of the season that he wanted, but when we needed him, he was ready. He stepped up. We needed him here down the stretch.”

In reality, Collins could have very easily been a candidate to redshirt this season. However, he’s placed himself in a good position with his work ethic, even surpassing Ajou Ajou on Clemson’s depth chart.

“He’s made big plays both in the passing game and the run game,” Eliott added. “He’s gonna continue to get better, so this experience, here at the end of the season for him is gonna pay huge dividends for him going into next year, for the bowl game and for the future.”

