Latest AP Top 25 Poll: November 28

The latest AP Top 25 Poll was released Sunday following the final week of the college football regular season.

Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC) finally re-entered the AP Top 25 following its 30-0 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Tigers are now ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll. Last week, they were unranked in the top 25 of the AP Poll but received 101 votes — the most of any team outside the top 25.

This is the first time Clemson has been ranked in the AP Poll since Sept. 26, when the Tigers were ranked No. 25 after their 27-21, double-overtime loss at NC State in Week 4.

Here is the full AP Top 25 (Nov. 28):

