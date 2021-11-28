Latest AP Top 25 Poll: November 28

Football

The latest AP Top 25 Poll was released Sunday following the final week of the college football regular season.

Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC) finally re-entered the AP Top 25 following its 30-0 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Tigers are now ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll. Last week, they were unranked in the top 25 of the AP Poll but received 101 votes — the most of any team outside the top 25.

This is the first time Clemson has been ranked in the AP Poll since Sept. 26, when the Tigers were ranked No. 25 after their 27-21, double-overtime loss at NC State in Week 4.

Here is the full AP Top 25 (Nov. 28):

1
Georgia (12-0) 1 SEC 1,550 (62)
2
Michigan (11-1) 6 Big Ten 1,449
3
Cincinnati (12-0) 4 American Athletic 1,422
4
Alabama (11-1) 3 SEC 1,388
5
Oklahoma State (11-1) 7 Big 12 1,291
6
Notre Dame (11-1) 5 IA Independents 1,264
7
Ohio State (10-2) 2 Big Ten 1,147
8
Ole Miss (10-2) 8 SEC 1,105
9
Baylor (10-2) 9 Big 12 1,066
10
Oregon (10-2) 11 Pac-12 932
11
Michigan State (10-2) 12 Big Ten 877
12
Brigham Young (10-2) 13 IA Independents 839
13
Oklahoma (10-2) 10 Big 12 837
14
Utah (9-3) 16 Pac-12 667
15
Iowa (10-2) 17 Big Ten 662
16
Houston (11-1) 19 American Athletic 603
17
Pittsburgh (10-2) 20 ACC 589
18
Wake Forest (10-2) 21 ACC 485
19
San Diego State (11-1) 22 Mountain West 416
20
Louisiana-Lafayette (11-1) 23 Sun Belt 317
21
North Carolina State (9-3) 24 ACC 310
22
Clemson (9-3) ACC 269
23
Arkansas (8-4) 25 SEC 214
24
Texas A&M (8-4) 14 SEC 117
25
Kentucky (9-3) SEC 82
Others receiving votes:

Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1

