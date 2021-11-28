Latest Coaches Poll: November 28

The latest USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released after the final week of the college football regular season.

Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC) moved back into the top 25 of the Coaches Poll following its 30-0 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Tigers are now ranked No. 24 in the Coaches Poll. Last week, they were unranked but received 56 votes — the second-most of any team outside of the top 25.

This is the first time Clemson has been ranked in the Coaches Poll since Oct. 17, when it was ranked No. 24 after its 17-14 win at Syracuse in Week 7.

Here is the full Coaches Poll (Nov. 28):

1 Georgia 12-0 1550 62 1 — 1/5

2 Alabama 11-1 1440 0 2 — 1/5

3 Michigan 11-1 1408 0 6 3 3/NR

4 Cincinnati 12-0 1399 0 4 — 2/10

5 Oklahoma State 11-1 1285 0 7 2 5/23

6 Notre Dame 11-1 1250 0 5 -1 5/13

7 Ohio State 10-2 1133 0 3 -4 3/12

8 Mississippi 10-2 1097 0 8 — 8/25

9 Baylor 10-2 1046 0 10 1 9/NR

10 Oregon 10-2 932 0 11 1 3/12

11 Oklahoma 10-2 851 0 9 -2 2/11

12 Iowa 10-2 845 0 12 — 2/18

13 Michigan State 10-2 840 0 13 — 6/NR

14 Brigham Young 10-2 741 0 15 1 10/NR

15 Pittsburgh 10-2 640 0 17 2 15/NR

16 Houston 11-1 607 0 16 — 16/NR

17 Utah 9-3 596 0 19 2 17/NR

18 Wake Forest 10-2 531 0 21 3 9/NR

19 San Diego State 11-1 396 0 22 3 19/NR

20 NC State 9-3 334 0 24 4 18/NR

21 UL Lafayette 11-1 268 0 23 2 21/NR

22 Kentucky 9-3 226 0 25 3 11/NR

23 Texas A&M 8-4 202 0 14 -9 5/NR

24 Clemson 9-3 170 0 NR 3 2/NR

25 Arkansas 8-4 128 0 NR 1 11/NR

School Dropped Out

No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Texas-San Antonio.

Others Receiving Votes

Wisconsin 100; Texas-San Antonio 36; Appalachian State 30; Air Force 16; Minnesota 13; Purdue 11; Utah State 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Penn State 5; UCLA 3; Fresno State 3; Mississippi State 2.

