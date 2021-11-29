Clemson defender hits the portal

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that a Clemson defensive player is in the transfer portal.

Junior linebacker Kane Patterson has entered the transfer portal, TCI has confirmed through a source.

Patterson entered the 2021 campaign with 34 career tackles (3.0 for loss), a sack, fumble recovery and an interception. He recorded four total tackles in limited playing time this season.

He joins a list of now-former Clemson players — Lyn-J Dixon, Joseph Charleston, Michel Dukes and Paul Tchio — who have entered the portal since the start of the season.

Coming out of Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.), Patterson was ranked as the No. 20 inside linebacker nationally in the 2019 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite.

He originally committed to Ohio State, but later flipped his commitment to Clemson.

Patterson has two years of remaining eligibility as he seeks to play elsewhere in 2022 and beyond.

