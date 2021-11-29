Talented New York athlete felt 'wanted' during return visit to Clemson

A talented prospect out of the state of New York left Clemson very impressed after his return visit to Death Valley last weekend.

Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) three-star athlete Moussa Kane, a class of 2023 recruit, was back on campus as an unofficial visitor to take in the Tigers’ 48-27 victory over then-No. 10 Wake Forest last Saturday.

“I liked it a lot,” Kane told The Clemson Insider. “That was my first time back there since the camp. I felt like I was really welcomed and I felt a lot of love.”

What was the overall highlight of his first Clemson game day experience?

“I would say watching everyone go down the hill,” Kane said. “It was pretty exciting seeing Dabo run down the hill for the first time in real life. I liked that. Also, being in the locker room after the win and see how excited they was.”

It was nice for Kane, who was offered by Brent Venables this past summer at the Dabo Swinney Camp, to see Clemson’s defensive coordinator again, along with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“It was nice seeing them,” he said. “I finally got to talk to Coach Swinney. We didn’t talk for too long. I introduced myself. He introduced himself. It was nice for us to finally meet each other.”

According to Kane, Clemson’s coaching staff was impressed with his size. They thought he added some weight since this past June. Even though he was just there, the Tigers would like for Kane to make it back to The Valley for Junior Day. Right now, he plans on being there.

“I feel like I’m wanted there,” Kane said.

Last Saturday’s game against Wake Forest finally presented Kane the opportunity to watch Clemson.

“I think the way they utilize their cornerbacks is similar to how I like to play,” he said. “I think that’s a good thing. I haven’t been keeping up with them too much because my games are on Saturday, but I’m pretty sure the defense has been balling out all season and last Saturday was just a testimony to that.”

Kane has been high on Clemson since they took a chance on him and presented him with that coveted scholarship offer. His return visit definitely put things into perspective, as far as his recruitment is concerned.

“It made things more clear,” Kane said, “just seeing how important I am to them.”

