What They Are Saying: Former Clemson WR has monster NFL game, Mosses defender

Football

By November 29, 2021 3:55 pm

A former Clemson star wide receiver went off and had a huge game in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Tee Higgins, a former All-ACC player for the Tigers who is now in his second year with the Cincinnati Bengals, had his best game of the 2021 NFL season with six receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals’ 41-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati.

Higgins’ touchdown came when he made a Randy Moss-like grab over Steelers cornerback James Pierre for a 32-yard score in the second quarter.

Check out what they are saying about Higgins’ big day below:

