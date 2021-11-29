What They Are Saying: Former Clemson WR has monster NFL game, Mosses defender

A former Clemson star wide receiver went off and had a huge game in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Tee Higgins, a former All-ACC player for the Tigers who is now in his second year with the Cincinnati Bengals, had his best game of the 2021 NFL season with six receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals’ 41-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati.

Higgins’ touchdown came when he made a Randy Moss-like grab over Steelers cornerback James Pierre for a 32-yard score in the second quarter.

Check out what they are saying about Higgins’ big day below:

Tee Higgins vs Pittsburgh: 🐅6 REC

🐅114 YDS

🐅1 TD pic.twitter.com/98S6k5tlfm — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 28, 2021

They wanted to stop Ja'Marr Chase…and forgot about Tee Higgins: pic.twitter.com/PInVRgOksH — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) November 28, 2021

TEE HIGGINS MOSSED A MAN TOUCHDOWN BENGALS pic.twitter.com/EeCLai9rA6 — Streaking Stripes Podcast (@StreakinStripes) November 28, 2021

Tee Higgins had 6 catches of 15+ yards this week Second most in a game by anyone this season (Davante Adams) (📸 @Bengals) pic.twitter.com/ABrVByEhQd — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 29, 2021

Tee Higgins: another Bengals deep threat — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) November 28, 2021

Highest-graded Bengals on offense in the Week 12 beating of Pittsburgh: 1. Joe Burrow – 91.9

2. Tee Higgins – 89.6

3. Isaiah Prince – 76.6

4. Quinton Spain – 74.5

5. Joe Mixon – 73.9 — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) November 29, 2021

Scenes from the Tee Higgins sideline celebration. Ja’Marr Chase put an imaginary crown on Higgins’ head. Tyler Boyd repeatedly yelled, “that’s a grown ass boy.” pic.twitter.com/aUqlYnCPy6 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 28, 2021

Tee Higgins 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 28, 2021

