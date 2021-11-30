Clemson coach takes exception to these Tigers being left off All-ACC teams

A former Clemson star defensive back and current Clemson staffer took to social media about two players he feels were snubbed from the All-ACC teams, which were announced Tuesday morning.

Tigers defensive analyst Deandre McDaniel, a two-time All-American for Dabo Swinney back in his playing days at Clemson, expressed his feelings on Clemson fifth-year senior linebacker Baylon Spector and sophomore linebacker Trenton Simpson being left off the All-ACC teams.

Spector and Simpson rank second and third on Clemson’s team with 85 and 72 total tackles, respectively. Spector has 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and five quarterback pressures in 12 games this season (10 starts), while Simpson has 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, three pass breakups and nine quarterback pressures in 12 games (11 starts).

No Baylon Spector or Trenton Simpson on NO ACC TEAM?! 😂😂😂(Not 1st,2nd, or 3rd)… Listen to me, idk who vote on these things but WOW!!!! — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) November 30, 2021

The All-ACC teams were chosen by a voting panel of 50 media members and each of the league’s head coaches.

Clemson had four players named to the All-ACC First Team defense, while 10 Tigers were named to the three All-ACC teams overall, which you can see here.

