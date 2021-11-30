Manning gets visit from Clemson

Clemson checked in Tuesday on the nation’s top-ranked prospect in the 2023 class.

Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter paid a school visit to New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

Streeter wasn’t able to speak with Manning directly due to NCAA rules but had a great visit with Manning’s head coach at Isidore Newman, Nelson Stewart.

“I had an awesome time with Coach Streeter today!!” Stewart said to The Clemson Insider via text message Tuesday night. “He’s so great. Loved seeing him.”

Manning visited Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and returned to Tiger Town for the Florida State game on Oct. 30.

Clemson hopes to get Manning back on campus after the season so he can really get a chance to see what the Tigers are all about.

Per Stewart, during the school visit Tuesday, Streeter conveyed the importance of Manning to the Tigers and how well they feel he would fit them culturally and schematically.

“As always, he was authentic and I loved just talking football and philosophy with him,” Stewart said of Streeter.

Clemson extended an offer to Manning, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class per multiple recruiting services, this past June when he was on campus for the Swinney Camp.

