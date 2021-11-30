Swinney, Grisham set for in-home visit with priority in-state target later this week

The Clemson Insider can confirm that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and staff are set to make an in-home visit to see a priority in-state target on Thursday.

Swinney and Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham will make their way down to Irmo, S.C. on Thursday to visit with Dutch Fork four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams, his mother, Courtney, confirmed to TCI.

Williams (6-0, 180) was offered by Clemson prior to the team’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest and announced the offer he’d been waiting on surely thereafter.

Clemson has kept close tabs on Williams ever since he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp and made his first unofficial visit to Clemson this past summer.

While, Williams recently announced a top-6, which includes South Carolina, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Georgia, Auburn and Florida State, a Clemson offer certainly changes things.

A source familiar with his recruitment informed TCI that Notre Dame is no longer recruiting Williams. Now that he’s picked up offers from Clemson and the University of Texas, it’s currently unknown what his top schools are as of now.

Williams is expected to take his official visit to Clemson from Dec. 10-12, following the completion of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (The North-South Game) in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

He currently ranks as the No. 22 wide receiver and No. 149 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!