Venables, Tigers make in-home visit with Clemson commit

As The Clemson Insider reported earlier Tuesday, Clemson was planning on making an in-home visit to see a class of 2022 commit in St. Louis, MO.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed all made the trip to see East St. Louis (IL) five-star cornerback Toriano Pride.

Pride (5-11, 185) took to social media Tuesday evening to show his appreciation for Clemson’s coaches stopping by.

