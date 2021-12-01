Swinney, Tigers staying local for some of Wednesday's visits

The Clemson Insider has learned the whereabouts of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and members of the Tigers’ offensive staff as they hit the recruiting trail Wednesday.

After making a stop in Kansas at Hays High School to see four-star linebacker commit Jaren Kanak and an in-home visit in St. Louis with five-star cornerback commit Toriano Pride, Swinney will be returning home to The Palmetto State.

He will be accompanied by Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Tony Elliott as the trio head to Greenville High School to see two members of the 2022 recruiting class — four-star offensive tackle Collin Sadler and three-star tight end Josh Sapp.

It’s also likely that Swinney, along with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, will visit with five-star cornerback commit Jeadyn Lukus in nearby Mauldin Wednesday.

Sadler and Sapp, who are teammates at Greenville, saw their season come to an end this past Friday in a heartbreaking 21-17 loss to South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) in the Upper State Championship, though their respective seasons aren’t over just yet.

Sapp was selected for the North-South All-Star Football Game, which will take place in Myrtle Beach (S.C.). Sadler was selected as an Under Armour All-American and will participate in the game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 2.

Both Sadler and Sapp recently caught up with TCI about their official visit(s), which took place the weekend of Nov. 13 when Clemson hosted UConn. Here’s what they had to say:

Sadler: “It was a great time. Just being down there, being with the guys, it was just real confirmation about my decision.” Sapp: “The visit was great. I had a great time with my new coming teammates and coaches. I can’t wait till I’m officially there.”

It’s not very often that two players from the same high school that are in the class end up committing to the same program. However, this is a unique situation for two very talented players, who couldn’t be happier with their respective decisions.

In addition to Wednesday’s visit, Clemson’s staff will also be making in-home visits with both Sadler and Sapp sometime next week.

