Texas QB looks up to Lawrence, says playing for Tigers would be ‘dream come true’

Roy Thomas Jenkins traveled to Clemson a couple of years ago and attended the Tigers’ 24-10 victory over Texas A&M in 2019 as a spectator in the stands.

But two weekends ago, the talented freshman quarterback from Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School (Beaumont, Texas) returned to Clemson for what was his first recruiting visit to the school.

Jenkins (6-3, 175) took in the Tigers’ 48-27 win over then-No. 10 Wake Forest at Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 20.

“It was awesome,” he told The Clemson Insider. “The campus is beautiful, and I just loved everything about the town. The game, the environment was electric. And playing Wake Forest, it was pretty cool.”

Jenkins, a class of 2025 prospect with an early offer from Houston already under his belt, made the trip to Tiger Town with his parents, two sisters and brother. One of his sisters wanted to check out Clemson as she is in the process of touring prospective colleges, so it provided a good opportunity for Jenkins to make an unofficial recruiting visit at the same time.

“We were doing some college visits for my sister, too, and she wanted to go see Clemson,” he said. “So, we just went ahead and did both.”

While on campus, Jenkins spent the most time with senior offensive assistant J.P. Losman, who gave him a tour of the campus and facilities, and Jenkins also spoke briefly with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“They’re telling me they aren’t a school to offer very early. They want to see how you develop and everything,” Jenkins said. “So, he said how it plays out, he just wants to keep in contact, and wants me to go up to a camp this summer and go back up there and maybe another visit sometime next year. But other than that, he said just stay in contact because we’re not the type of school (to offer early), we want to see you develop as a quarterback.”

Jenkins plans to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer and hopes to put his skills on display for Clemson’s coaches to see up close.

“I feel like I can put the ball where I want it,” he said. “I can control where I throw, and I feel like I can show the Clemson staff my arm talent and where I can put the ball in certain places.”

Jenkins started on varsity as a freshman this year. According to MaxPreps, he completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,216 yards and 28 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Along with Clemson, Jenkins visited Georgia this season, while he is planning to visit Mississippi State in the spring and intends to camp at Duke this summer as well.

“That’d be a dream come true. Clemson’s definitely in my top three choices, and it definitely would be a dream to go play there. They’ve got something good going on over there.”

An offer from Clemson in the future, Jenkins said, “would be a dream come true” for him.

“Clemson’s definitely in my top three choices, and it definitely would be a dream to go play there,” he said. “They’ve got something good going on over there.”

“Clemson, I love it a lot because Trevor Lawrence, he’s my favorite player,” Jenkins added. “And what he did at the university, it kind of made me want to go there more.”

