4-star defensive lineman gets a visit from Hall

A Clemson assistant coach made a stop in North Carolina on Thursday as the Tigers have spent their week hitting the recruiting trail.

The Clemson Insider confirmed that defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall paid a visit to New Bern (N.C.) High School to meet with the school’s coaches regarding Keith “K.J.” Sampson, Jr., a four-star defensive lineman in the 2023 class.

Sampson (6-4, 285) has a strong bond with Hall and Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“I’ve been talking a lot with Coach Lemanski Hall and Coach Bates,” Sampson told TCI back in August. “It’s a good building relationship with Coach Hall. I’m just still getting to know Coach Bates, but I feel like I have a really good relationship with Coach Hall because that’s who I am in contact with the most from Clemson.”

“I feel like they’re really good people,” Sampson added. “Coach Hall, Coach Bates, they’re really good people for sure. When I went to visit, it was just nothing but love from them.”

Sampson is ranked as high as the No. 20 defensive lineman and No. 144 overall prospect in the country in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports.

