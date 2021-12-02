4-star quarterback gets a visit from Streeter

A Clemson assistant coach made a stop in The Lone Star State on Wednesday as the Tigers have spent their week hitting the recruiting trail.

The Clemson Insider confirmed that quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter paid a visit to Burleson High School in Texas to meet with the school’s coaches regarding Dylan Raiola.

The four-star quarterback in the class of 2024 is the son of former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola, who played 14 years in the NFL

Streeter had a chance to meet with Dominic and longtime Lions and Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Jon Kitna, who is Dylan’s head coach at Burleson.

Even though Streeter wasn’t able to speak with Dylan directly due to NCAA rules, it still means a lot to the talented, young quarterback.

“For him to take time to come all the way out from Clemson to come to see my head coach and talk with my head coach,” Dylan said, “it definitely means a lot and it shows that I’m important to them. It’s exciting.”

Dylan is looking forward to continuing to strengthen his relationship with Clemson’s quarterbacks coach.

“He’s a great guy,” he said regarding his relationship with Streeter. “We learn something new about each other every time we talk. I look forward to talking with him every time we talk.”

