Clemson coaches set to visit 5-star QB commit later this week

Clemson coaches will make their way to the Lone Star State later this week to see the Tigers’ five-star quarterback commitment.

Cade Klubnik of Austin (Texas) Westlake High School told The Clemson Insider that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter plan to see him play on Saturday afternoon in Westlake’s Class 6A region final against Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on the University of Texas campus.

Per Klubnik, he will then have dinner with Swinney and Streeter during an in-home visit after the game.

Klubnik (6-2, 185) is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 class by both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite rankings, the latter of which considers him the No. 21 overall prospect in the country for his class regardless of position.

Klubnik, who committed to Clemson last March, passed for 234 yards and five touchdowns before halftime in Westlake’s 56-0 victory over Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North (Pharr, Texas) at the Alamodome in the third round of the playoffs last Friday.

