Renfrow a human sponge at wide receiver

Hunter Renfrow is a human sponge at wide receiver, soaking up the vast majority of passes that come his way.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Clemson legend and Raiders third-year player has caught more than three-fourths of his targets (78 percent) since 2020 — the third-best mark among all NFL wideouts.

That’s an impressive note on Renfrow, who continues to look more and more like a steal after being selected by the Raiders in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 11 games this season, Renfrow has recorded 64 receptions on 82 targets for 658 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, he has racked up 169 catches on 230 targets for 1,919 yards and 10 scores.

Hunter Renfrow has caught 78% of his targets since 2020 3rd best among all WRs pic.twitter.com/Sp0Dl3qTO1 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 2, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks