Sunshine State 4-star announces Clemson offer

A four-star prospect from the Sunshine State reported an offer from Clemson on Thursday.

Tampa (Fla.) Catholic 2023 athlete Lewis Carter announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter.

Carter (6-0, 205) is ranked as high as the No. 107 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 7 linebacker in the country for his class.

Schools such as Auburn, Georgia, Miami, NC State, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M have also extended offers to Carter, who lists more than two dozen total offers.

According to MaxPreps, Carter posted 66 total tackles, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 10 games as a junior this season to go with 394 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 46 carries.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks